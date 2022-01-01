Go
Three Kings Public House

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Sourcing our produce from nearby farms decreases our overall carbon footprint and assures you of the freshest produce picked at the peak of the season. What’s more, we serve all natural, non-GMO beef and chicken. Whether you are vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, or just plain gluttonous, our outstanding menu will surely delight you. Kings also offers more than 30 beers on tap, a one-of-a-kind beer bottle list, and an extensive cocktail and wine selection. We have won numerous local awards for our popular appetizers, burgers, and craft beers, as well as national recognition for our unique breaded chicken wings.
Come in, enjoy our amazing atmosphere and see why Three Kings is a local favorite.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6307 Delmar Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)

Popular Items

Do Not Need Cutlery, and/or Napkins/Condiments
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings | Three Kings Signature Buffalo Sauce / Spicy Thai Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Classic Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz Angus beef patties topped with American Cheese on a Brioche bun.
Fries$2.99
Chicken Tenders Dinner$13.99
7 hand breaded strips served with fries and choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Pretzel Twists$8.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco
King's Signature Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz smashed burger patties, topped with American cheese, pickles and our special King's smash sauce on a brioche bun!
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

6307 Delmar Blvd

University City MO

Sunday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
