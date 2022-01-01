Go
Three Kings Public House

Come in and enjoy!Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

11925 Manchester Rd. • $$

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)

Popular Items

Three Kings Fish & Chips$15.99
Fresh cod hand-dipped in beer batter then fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of side and lemon caper aioli.
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken Stir-Fry$14.99
Tender chicken breast diced and stir fried with mushrooms, broccoli, sweet peppers and carrots in a sweet ginger soy sauce. Served over white rice.
Tuna Poke Bowl$15.99
Sashimi grade raw Ahi tuna, white rice, pickled radish & carrot, diced cucumber, avocado, edamame, fried brussel sprouts, & Thai sauce. Topped with sriracha mayo, sesame seeds & fried wontons
K- Burger$6.99
Spicy Chicken Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Imported from the Hill and served with a side of sriracha ranch
Classic Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3oz smash patties with american cheese on a brioche. Make it a triple for $3 more!
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Garlic French Dip$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11925 Manchester Rd.

Des Peres MO

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
