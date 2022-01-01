Go
Three Kings Public House

Three Kings Public House is an independently owned restaurant established in 2011 in the Delmar Loop — now with 4 locations. We offer upscale global pub food with an emphasis on fresh ingredients, grown by local farmers in Missouri and Illinois.

40 Ronnie's Plaza

Popular Items

Do Not Need Cutlery and/or Napkins
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Seven hand breaded strips served with your choice of side and up to two dipping sauces of your choice
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Garlic French Dip$13.99
King sized portion of thinly sliced oven-roasted beef. Topped with melted provolone and served on French garlic cheese bread with a side of au jus
Fries$2.99
Kings Double Smash Burger$11.99
Two 3 oz. smashed black Angus beef patties smashed to perfection and topped with two slices of American cheese and pickles, topped with our King's Smash Sauce.
Bacon Jam Burger$13.99
Two 3 oz. smashed black Angus beef patties smashed to perfection and smothered in our Three Kings bacon jam and topped with melted provolone cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
Chicken Stir-Fry$14.99
Tender chicken breast stir-fried with mushrooms, broccoli, red peppers and carrots in a sweet ginger soy sauce. Served over white rice
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Location

40 Ronnie's Plaza

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
