Three Leaf Tavern

We are a family owned and operated business with unique offerings we have developed over several years in the pizza business.

1005 US 290

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$8.99
10 hand tied, baked, and topped with house made garlic butter. Served with pizza sauce on the side
Urban Cowboy (10")$13.99
House made smoked BBQ pulled pork, onion, cheddar, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, french fried onions
Mad Mexi (10")$12.99
Mozza, taco meat, hot sauce, onion, Jalapenos, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, black olives, cilantro. Served with Sour cream
Small Cheese Pizza (10")$9.99
Pile on any or all of the 11 toppings we offer.
Kanaka (10")$13.99
House made Huli Huli Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Pineapple, cheddar, sliced almonds, cinnamon
Cheesy Sticks$9.99
8" Breadstick baked with Mozzarella cheese. Served with pizza sauce on the side
Big Poppa Cheese Pizza (16")$19.99
Pile on any or all of the 11 toppings we offer.
BLT Pizza (10")$12.99
Mozza, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chef Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Mozza, Ham, Pepperoni, Oniion, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black olives, Banana Peppers. Dressings Ranch, Italian, Honey Mustard, French, Vinagrette.
Kickin' Sticks$10.99
Our cheesy sticks covered in Jalapeno slices. Served with pizza sauce on the side
Location

1005 US 290

Dripping Springs TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
