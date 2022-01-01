Three Lions Pub
The Three Lions Pub is a traditional British Pub nestled into the beautiful village of Shorewood. Just like a warm British Pub you will feel it is like an extension to your living room. With friendly staff, “excellent banter,” and all the football (sorry soccer) you could want!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4515 N OAKLAND AVE • $$
4515 N OAKLAND AVE
SHOREWOOD WI
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
