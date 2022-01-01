Go
Three Lions Pub

The Three Lions Pub is a traditional British Pub nestled into the beautiful village of Shorewood. Just like a warm British Pub you will feel it is like an extension to your living room. With friendly staff, “excellent banter,” and all the football (sorry soccer) you could want!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4515 N OAKLAND AVE • $$

Avg 4.3 (862 reviews)

Popular Items

Pub Burger$10.99
1/2lb prime beef patty seasoned with Three Lions' seasoning and grilled. Served on a brioche bun, with a choice of extra toppings.
Boneless Wings$11.99
10oz of succulent, breaded chicken fillets, tossed in one of our housemade wing sauces, served with a side of ranch or blue cheese
Kids Fish n Chips$8.00
Kids Tenders$8.00
Pan Fried Walleye$15.49
House seasoned walleye topped with a citrus cream sauce and served with a potato pancake croquette, cole slaw and apple sauce.
Belizean$11.99
Black bean and roasted red pepper patty, served with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno jam, grilled red pepper, red onion and red pepper aioli. Served on a grilled brioche bun with your choice of a side of chips or a side caesar salad.
English Fish 'n' Chips$14.99
Beer-battered, crispy, deep-fried Atlantic cod. Served with a healthy portion of "chips", a side of tartar sauce and mushy peas (substitute coleslaw if desired). A fish fry to satisfy Wisconsinites an Brits alike
Chicken Curry$15.99
A medley of vegetables and chicken served in our house-made yellow curry sauce. Choose between rice, chips, half and half.
Cod Sandwich$11.99
Fried cod, sriracha aioli, lettuce, tomato and coleslaw on a brioche bun with a side of tartar sauce.
Cheese Curds$10.49
When in WI! Beer battered cheese curds from Clock Shadow Creamery, in Walker's Point. 6oz of cheesehead heaven served with a side of ranch dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4515 N OAKLAND AVE

SHOREWOOD WI

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

