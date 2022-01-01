Three Lions Pub

Riley's Sandwich Co.

Riley’s Sandwich Company was born from our passion for great food and love for the dog community; especially our four-legged daughter, Riley.

​We're excited for you to enjoy our unconventional sandwich shop where dogs are always welcome, taking a selfie with your fur baby is routine and taking pictures of your food is encouraged.

​We're a startup and the menu will be everchanging with the seasons and to improve your experience. Thank you in advance for your love and excitement. We're excited to return it!

