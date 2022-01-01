Go
Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE • $$$

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites$8.00
House-made pretzels seasoned with sea salt & served with 40 mile beer cheese & Hydraulion whole grain mustard dipping sauces.
C-ville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.50
fried chicken breast, cayenne chili paste, mixed greens, minuteman pickles, mayonnaise, butter roll
Kids Tenders - Fried$8.00
2 each fried chicken tenders, honey mustard
Parmesan Garlic Fries$8.00
Hand-cut french fries tossed in Parmesan cheese & a garlic butter sauce. Served with chipotle aioli. Add 40 Mile Beer Cheese +$1
Beef Sliders$14.00
3 local beef sliders, with American cheese, ketchup, and Minute Man pickles, served on a butter roll.
All American Burger$16.00
Local beef patty, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Minute Man marinated pickles, lettuce, tomato, freedom sauce, served on a brioche roll.
Cluster Pluck Turkey Burger$16.00
Turkey patty, Swiss cheese, pepper sauce, tomatoes, lettuce, Applewood smoked bacon, alfalfa sprouts, served on a brioche bun
Golden Nugget$15.50
Grilled chicken tender, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepperjack cheese, & Carolina Gold BBQ sauce.
Artichoke Burger$15.50
House made vegetarian burger, lemon spinach, raw red onion, parmesan garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun. *The vegetarian patty does contain cheese = not vegan!*
Mad Hatter Burger$16.00
Local beef patty, Swiss & Cheddar cheese, fresh spinach, caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon, balsamic glaze, “Wonderland” sauce served on a brioche bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Credit Cards
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

520 Second Street SE

Charlottesville VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
