Three of Cups Restaurant

Old world bistro for new world tastes.

150 Sullivan St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mykonos salad$11.00
Soup and half sandwich$13.00
Kale Caesar Salad (brunch/lunch)$13.00
with croutons, shaved parmesan
Side - Broccoli$6.00
Side-Mushroom - dinner$6.00
Kale Ceasar (dinner)$10.00
Roast Chicken Sandwich$14.00
gruyere, pesto aioli, tomato
Pommes Frites$9.00
Chipotle aioli and ketchup
Cubano$14.00
pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard
Rotisserie Chicken$27.00
3-hour slow-cook,
basil pesto dip, house slaw
Location

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
