The Garage Bar & Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
541 Avenue B, Leetsdale PA 15056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Union Pie Co. - 214 Moon Clinton Rd
No Reviews
214 Moon Clinton Rd Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurant