Go
Banner picView gallery

The Garage Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

541 Avenue B

Leetsdale, PA 15056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

541 Avenue B, Leetsdale PA 15056

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Altered Genius Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
411 Merchant St Ambridge, PA 15003
View restaurantnext
Big Spring Spirits - Sewickley
orange starNo Reviews
418 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143
View restaurantnext
Harold's Inn
orange starNo Reviews
2134 Brodhead Rd ALIQUIPPA, PA 15001
View restaurantnext
Union Pie Co. - 214 Moon Clinton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
214 Moon Clinton Rd Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Coraopolis
orange star4.7 • 249
1032 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Lazzio Family Pizza
orange star4.7 • 112
2205 Sheffield Rd Aliquippa, PA 15001
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Leetsdale

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet

Wexford

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Beaver

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Garage Bar & Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston