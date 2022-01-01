Three Sirens - Park Circle
Come in and enjoy!
1067 E Montague Ave
Location
1067 E Montague Ave
North Charleston SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jackrabbit Filly
Hallo! Jackrabbit Filly is a neighborhood restaurant that proudly serves heritage-driven, New Chinese American cuisine in Park Circle, North Charleston. Our menu includes lots of soy, gluten, peanuts, and other allergens. If you have a special dietary need, please call us to place your take-out order. Thanks y'all, we look forward to seeing you soon.
Nippitaty Distillery
Handcrafted spirits and cocktails
Southern Roots Smokehouse
Support your Roots! Order delicious BBQ fresh from our smoker!
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions
Locally owned American Eclectic diner style spot!