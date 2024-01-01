Three Strands Cafe - 494 South Bierma Street
Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
494 South Bierma Street, Wheatfield IN 46392
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurant