Three Vines Bistro

PIZZA

32A Congress Plaza • $$

Avg 4.5 (1011 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

32A Congress Plaza

Saratoga Springs NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Bread Basket Bakery

No reviews yet

The Bread Basket Bakery was born in 1982 when Joan Tallman began baking out of her home kitchen for friends and family. Over the next four decades, Joan grew the business into a thriving staple in downtown Saratoga Springs.
In 2020, Joan decided to retire her apron. The Mitzen family of Saratoga Springs purchased the business and building in 2020, committed to keeping the same delicious recipes that made the Bread Basket so successful for years and years.
Philanthropists Lisa and Ed Mitzen made one change: the decision to donate all the profits from the Bread Basket every year
to charities committed to food insecurity and hunger.
Please visit us to not only taste some amazing food, but also help us do good, too.

