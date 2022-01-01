ThreeBirds Coffee House - Bushkill St
We're a specialty coffeehouse, teahouse, artist coworking space, and good vibes generator. We offer a rotating selection of outstanding single origin coffees from all over the world, each and every day. Our tea menu features beautiful selections from China, Japan, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and India, from the familiar to the rare. We have locally baked pastries as well as light breakfast and lunch options to complement our coffees and teas. Proudly serving Passenger Coffee, from Lancaster PA. Located in beautiful historic Bull Mansion in Downtown Easton. *Temporarily* we are doing pickup orders to go and for our garden seating only. Thank you for your patience! We look forward to welcoming you!"
226 Bushkill Street
Location
226 Bushkill Street
Easton PA
|Sunday
|9:40 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:40 am - 4:00 pm
