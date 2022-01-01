Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Easton
  • /
  • ThreeBirds Coffee House - Nest - Easton Public Market
A map showing the location of ThreeBirds Coffee House - Nest - Easton Public Market

ThreeBirds Coffee House - Nest - Easton Public Market

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

325 Northampton Street

Easton, PA 18042

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

325 Northampton Street, Easton PA 18042

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Quadrant Coffee House

No reviews yet

Cozy breakfast and lunch Cafe located inside a rare, used & out of print Bookstore located in the heart of Historic Downtown Easton PA. The Quadrant Coffee House & Bookstore offers a casual dining experience with offerings from specialty espresso drinks to a hearty American breakfast. Be sure to enjoy our selection of over 50,000 books too!

Mister Lee's Noodles

No reviews yet

Mister Lee's Noodles serves both traditional and inspired takes on Japanese ramen dishes from area locals Chef Lee Chizmar & Erin Shea and their team.

Maxim's 22

No reviews yet

You’re always welcome here. High or low. For lunch, dinner, or a drink at the end of a long day.
There’s brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, and 22 seats at the bar. 22 taps too. We’re relaxed here, and that means
you can come in shorts, or a suit. A dress or sneakers. We want you to be comfortable, whether you’re
having a Kobe beef hot dog, or a dry aged steak.
You’re always welcome here.

Mesa PA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ThreeBirds Coffee House - Nest - Easton Public Market

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston