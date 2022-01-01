Go
Threefold Cafe

Autumn Hours:
8:30am - 3:00PM Weekdays
Our Story - In the 1920s, a small band of young anthroposophists who ran a vegetarian restaurant near Carnegie Hall bought a farm in Spring Valley, NY, where they could grow biodynamic vegetables and host summer retreats.
What they started lives on in Threefold Café, which serves tasty, nutritious, made-from-scratch meals, drinks, and baked goods to locals and visitors to the Threefold community.Our commitment to fresh and local ingredients begins with produce and dairy from the biodynamic farm next door. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners will always find a delicious range of options here.

FRENCH FRIES

285 Hungry Hollow Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Cream of Asparagus Soup 1 Qt$12.00
Vegan Green Goddess Grain Bowl$12.00
wheat berries, sprouted chicken peas, arugula & asparagus
w/ creamy vegan avocado dill dressing
9" Chicken & Vegetable Pot - Serves 4 (frozen)$24.00
w/. Pfeiffer Wheat blend crust, celery, carrots (frozen, ready to bake at home, with instructions!)
Vegan Ratatouille w/. Herbed Couscous$17.00
Chicken Matzoh Ball Soup 1Qt.$14.00
Spring Salad$10.00
Organic greens, fresh figs, goats’ cheese, walnuts w/. balsamic vinaigrette
Roast Lamb, Baby Potatoes & Minted Spring Vegetable Saute
Boned leg roast, cooked medium rare & sliced for reheating
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

285 Hungry Hollow Rd

Chestnut Ridge NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

