Threefold Cafe
Autumn Hours:
8:30am - 3:00PM Weekdays
Our Story - In the 1920s, a small band of young anthroposophists who ran a vegetarian restaurant near Carnegie Hall bought a farm in Spring Valley, NY, where they could grow biodynamic vegetables and host summer retreats.
What they started lives on in Threefold Café, which serves tasty, nutritious, made-from-scratch meals, drinks, and baked goods to locals and visitors to the Threefold community.Our commitment to fresh and local ingredients begins with produce and dairy from the biodynamic farm next door. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free diners will always find a delicious range of options here.
FRENCH FRIES
285 Hungry Hollow Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
285 Hungry Hollow Rd
Chestnut Ridge NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Kosher Castle
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
curbside pickup and deliveries only until further notice.
atico grill
chicken and meat all your favorite ways