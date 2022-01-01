Go
Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse

American Pub

9329 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (391 reviews)

Coke$2.50
Meatball Sliders (3)$12.00
Shepherd's Pie$10.00
Spaghetti Special$5.00
Loaded Monkey Balls$6.00
Mexican Hot Dog$11.00
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Jalapeno Wrap$10.00
Victory Golden Monkey$7.00
Casual
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9329 Main Street

Manassas VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
