Three Peaches Gelato and Coffee

We offer the best Dairy Free Gluten free Gelato and Shakes in town, amazing coffee and superfood lattes, vegan and gluten free baked goods. Come in and treat yourself without the guilt!

209 Edgewood Avenue Northeast

Popular Items

CHAI BOX CHAI$4.95
We proudly carry the CHAI BOX, hand blended concentrate made right here in Atlanta by a Chai expert! So delicious and lightly sweetened.
Muffins$2.50
Atlanta GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
LaRayia’s Bodega

Plant-Based Grab & Go

The Usual

The go-to neighborhood restaurant where you can expect anything but the usual...

Thai Emerald

Thank You For Your Business!

Southern Queenz

Southern Queenz Restaurant is an upscale twist on southern cuisine and hospitality. We aim to provide stellar customer service and an overall great experience!
Come see us today!

