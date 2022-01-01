Go
Quesadilla Gorilla

Our food truck spot on the way to Sequoia National Park serves the best dillas in town! Come see what we're all about!

41119 Sierra Dr

Avg 4.5 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

#2 The Classic$10.75
House made chile verde with whole black beans and Spanish style rice in a white cheese dilla.
#1 Evan Boling$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
#5 Just the Cheese$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
Chicken Build Your Own$10.75
Includes our cilantro lime chicken, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
#4 Atomic Veggie$8.25
Fresh pico de gallo with whole black beans and grilled fajita veggies in a white cheese dilla
#7 Special$10.75
Aloha Chicken
teriyaki glazed chicken, white cheese blend, red onion, grilled pineapple chunks, fresh arugula, topped with a teriyaki drizzle and toasted sesame seeds
#6 Sweet Dilla$4.00
Similar to a crepe, our sweet dillas are uniquely delicious. Try Nutella and Banana dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate for a rich and delicious treat.
Meat and Cheese$8.50
#3 Where's The Beef$10.75
Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.
Build Your Own$10.75
Includes 1 choice protein, 1 choice cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

41119 Sierra Dr

Three Rivers CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

