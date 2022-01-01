Go
ThrillaDilla is a quick service restaurant serving Dillas - a riff on the Mexican quesadilla. We fill ours with an array of quality ingredients to create tasty, wholesome, convenient meals for everyone, everywhere, every time.

6118 Farrington Road

Crispy Chicken Dilla
crispy chicken dressed in spicy honey with Monterey jack cheese, radishes, bell peppers and scallions
Breakfast Anytime Dilla
scrambled eggs with bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy potatoes and fried onions
Cheese Dilla
Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses served with a side of sour cream, tomato-onion salad and green garnishes
The East Dilla
slow-roasted NC pork shoulder, a vinegar-based and spicy sauce, cabbage and mozzarella cheese.
Veg Dilla
mushroom, spinach, and crispy potato seasoned with fresh rosemary along with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses and a splash of sherry vinaigrette
The Favorite Dilla
braised chicken, mozzarella cheese, avocado, bell peppers, green garnish, tomato salad, and sour cream
The Beloved Buffalo
The total "wing" experience, but in a dilla! Crispy chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce layered on top of a heap of mozzarella cheese with shaved carrots and celery and served with blue cheese dressing on the side.
The West Dilla
tangy tomato-y BBQ sauce on slow-roasted beef brisket, cheddar, red onions, and pickles
The Rocket's Red Glare (available only on July 4, 2021) so pre-order today!
Spicy braised pork with roasted corn, marinated cabbage, Fresno chiles, and melty cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, all in cheese-crusted tortillas.
The Jamaican Dilla
jerk spiced shrimp with super melty American cheese and fried onions topped with marinated tomatoes and shredded lettuce

Chapel Hill NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
