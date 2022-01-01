Thrilladilla
ThrillaDilla is a quick service restaurant serving Dillas - a riff on the Mexican quesadilla. We fill ours with an array of quality ingredients to create tasty, wholesome, convenient meals for everyone, everywhere, every time.
6118 Farrington Road
Popular Items
Location
Chapel Hill NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
