Go
Toast

Through the Garden Restaurant

We are an American Bistro serving fresh house made food everyday. We serve Garden to table.

10738 Kenwood Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mediterranean Chicken Salad$13.99
kidsTenders$6.99
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$11.49
Blackened Salm Salad$18.99
Blackened Chicken Alfredo$12.99
Chicken Penne$19.99
Jumbo Fried Cod Sandwich$12.99
All American Burger$10.79
Chicken Bowl$10.99
See full menu

Location

10738 Kenwood Rd

Sycamore OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoked Out Cincy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

Mei Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Aglamesis Brothers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston