Thumb Brewery

Serving bistro food + craft beer, brewed on-site. Charbroiled burgers, wings, salads, and flatbreads.

PIZZA • TAPAS

6758 Pine Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (416 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Only$8.00
Flatbread with tomato sauce & mozzeralla cheese.
Fried Pretzels (3)$7.00
(3) Seasoned Fried Pretzels served with Pub cheese or Bistro (spicy mustard)
Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Brussel Sprouts, with balsamic glaze & tossed with bacon bits & parm.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6758 Pine Street

Caseville MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

