Go
Toast

Thumbs Up Diner

Where breakfast is served all day!

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2615 East West Connector, Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2287 reviews)

Popular Items

Everything Bagel$1.99
Wheat$1.69
Cinnamon Bagel$1.99
Salmon Patties Meal$12.99
Three Egg$4.49
Biscuit$1.69
Cinnamon Raisin$1.69
Fish and Shrimp Combo$17.19
Two Egg$2.99
Spuds$2.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2615 East West Connector, Suite 100

Austell GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cigaros of Austell- Cigar Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cigaros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dolly's Home Cooking

No reviews yet

We invite you and your family to join us for some good old fashion home cooking! Dolly's Farmhouse is located in Austell Georgia and has been serving the local community for more than 30 years.
We are now open inside and offering Pickup & Delivery

Mi Taco Mexican Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mi Taco is a small taqueria started in 2001. Since then, we pride ourselves with having the true test of Mexico. The owners are from Guanajuato , Mexico and that is where our food is inspired from. ENJOY!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston