Thunder Burger and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
3056 M ST NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3056 M ST NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Church Hall
Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs
Baked & Wired
Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!
Blues Alley Jazz
Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!