Go
Toast

Thunder Burger and Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

3056 M ST NW • $$

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)

Popular Items

Love Me Tender$19.00
Kobe Beef Burger, With Tillamook Aged White Cheddar, Tomato & Remoulade
Buffalo Wings$14.00
Grilled Then Flash Fried. Tossed In Hot, Mild, Or BBQ Sauce, Or A Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.
The Impossible Vegetarian Burger$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
Thunder Burger$12.95
Premium All-Natural, Free-Range Beef Burger Freshly Ground & Served With Lettuce & Remoulade On A Toasted Brioche Bun.
Kids Chicken W/ Fries$9.00
Buffalo Stomp$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
Side Fries$4.00
Twice Cooked Fries, Seasoned With Garlicky Herbed Sea Salt
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3056 M ST NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Church Hall

No reviews yet

Church Hall is a cavernous self-serve watering hole for drinks & elevated pub fare with communal seating, fire places & numerous TVs

Baked & Wired

No reviews yet

Place an advance special order for your favorite Baked&Wired goodies!

Blues Alley Jazz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some great jazz and great food!

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Now open in Georgetown! Enjoy delicious Maine lobster rolls in a casual setting at the heart of it all on the corner of Wisconsin and M!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston