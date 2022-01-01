Go
Thunder Island Brewing Company

Beer brewed for adventure in beautiful Cascade Locks, Oregon. We also have a full menu, patio seating, doggo and kiddo friendly!

601 NW Wa Na Pa St

Popular Items

Vegetarian Chili$5.00
Smash Burger$16.00
2 1/4 lb char grilled beef patties. Melted cheese, iceburg lettuce, fresh cut onions, house pickles, and burger sauce. Sesame bun.
Stickers$1.00
Bacon Jam Burger$16.00
1/3 lb char grilled beef patty, smoked gouda, house bacon jam, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, & garlic aioli. Brioche Bun
Sensorik Glass$12.00
Pulled Pork Sando$15.00
Braised pork shoulder, shredded & tossed in our house-made Caroline Gold BBQ sauce, topped with caraway coleslaw. Served on kaiser roll.
Location

601 NW Wa Na Pa St

Cascade Locks OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
