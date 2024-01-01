Go
A map showing the location of Thunder Road Bar & Grill - View gallery

Thunder Road Bar & Grill -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2260 Wheeless Road

Augusta, GA 30904

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2260 Wheeless Road, Augusta GA 30904

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Villa Europa - 3044 Deans Bridge Road
orange starNo Reviews
3044 Deans Bridge Road Augusta, GA 30906
View restaurantnext
Wife Saver North Leg Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1510 North Leg Road Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Relic - 1504 Monte Sano Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1504 Monte Sano Avenue Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
TakoSushi - TS - Augusta
orange starNo Reviews
437 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Midtown Tavern - 1855 Central Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1855 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext
Soul City Pizza - Central Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1855 Central Ave Augusta, GA 30904
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Augusta

Frog Hollow Tavern
orange star4.8 • 6,254
1282 Broad St Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Rhinehart’s Oyster Bar - Augusta
orange star4.3 • 2,527
3051 Washington Rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurantnext
Oliviana
orange star4.2 • 1,370
399 Highland Ave Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
orange star4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurantnext
Craft & Vine
orange star4.7 • 912
1204 Broad Augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama’s - 976 Broad St.
orange star4.6 • 547
976 broad st augusta, GA 30901
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Augusta

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (34 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Thunder Road Bar & Grill -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston