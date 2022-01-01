Thunder Road
Music Club and restaurant
379 Somerville Ave
Location
379 Somerville Ave
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tanam
This summer, Tanám offers kamayan banana leaf feasts and accessible grab-and-go meals for carryout and onsite dining (reservations through Bow Market at https://resy.com/cities/bos/bow-market).
BARRA
Mexican food and Latin American cocktails
TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.
Mike & Patty's Union Square
Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop
*Breakfast Sandwiches*
*Lunch Sandwiches*
*Pick-Up*
*Carry-Out*
*Best Breakfast*
Variety Bar
Variety is the neighborhood bar you never knew you needed. Located on the second floor of Bow Market, we serve cheeky cocktails, canned beer & wine and fun snacks in a no-judgment, relaxed environment. The brain-child of award-winning bartender Naomi Levy, we’re serious about delicious drinks, exceptional service, and not much else.