Thunderbird

Tacos, tequila, turn up.

12217 Wilshire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Picadillo Burrito$15.00
Seasoned ground turkey, black beans, shredded lettuce, chili con queso, green onions. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tortilla chips and salsa ranchera.
(Vegan, GF)
Carnitas Burrito$15.00
24-hour confit duroc pork, black beans, salsa verde, pickled onion, cilantro. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
Carnitas Nachos$15.00
Tortilla Chips, Pork Carnitas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Shredded Oaxaca Cheese, Cilantro and Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeno
Burnt Cheese Burrito$15.00
Crispy Oaxacan cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, cilantro. With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa.
Puffy Taco Meal$15.00
Two Puffy Tacos of your choice.
Our Puffy Tacos are Gluten Free because they are made fresh with 100% Nixtalamalized Corn
With a choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado, salsa ranchera, radish, crema, cilantro, tortilla chips.
Fries$6.00
French fries, ketchup.
Chicken Tenders Honey Habanero$12.00
Soft Taco Meal$15.00
Two Soft Tacos of your choice.
With choice of French Fries, Side Salad or Chips and Salsa
Vegetarian Mushroom and Sweet Potato Tacos can be made Vegan, and Soyrizo can be subbed for any protein
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Sports
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

12217 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
