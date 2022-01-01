Go
THUNDER CHIEF

Craveable Bar Food, Specializing in Comfort Cuisine and Sandwiches

3121 South Lamar Boulevard

Popular Items

Pretzels Sticks (V)$8.00
Hot Pretzels + White Queso + Beer Mustard
Steak Salad$16.00
Coffee Rubbed Wagyu Tri Tip Cooked Medium Rare + Avocado + Super Greens + Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette + Pumpkin Seeds + Parmesan Cheese + Tomato + Shaved Red Onion
Pork Suadero$3.00
Confit Pork + Pico De Gallo + Salsa Verde
Ball Park Dog$5.00
All Beef Nathans Hot Dog + Toasted Bun + Choice Of Toppings
Salsa (V)$4.00
Tomatoes + Jalapenos + Garlic + Cilantro + Tortilla Chips
Bread Pudding Bites$6.00
Bread Pudding Bites (3) + Guinness Chocolate Sauce + Baileys Whip Cream
Reuben$16.00
Marble Rye + Wagyu Corned Beef + Special Sauce + Roasted Garlic Sauerkraut + Swiss Cheese
Guacamole (V)$9.00
Avocado + Tomato + Cilantro + Serrano + Pepitas + Wonton Chips
Queso (V)$9.00
White Queso + Pico + Pretzel Stick + Tortilla Chips
Moomami Burger$14.00
6 Oz Wagyu Patty + Black Garlic Aioli + Roasted Tomato Jam + Caramelized Onions + Swiss American Cheese
Location

3121 South Lamar Boulevard

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
