Go
Toast

Thunderhead Lodge

Comfort food, craft cocktails, rotating beer and wine list, and house made desserts. Relaxed atmosphere and friendly and knowledgeable staff.

2520 W Penn Pike

Avg 4.6 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Thunderhead Chips$4.00
House made potato chips served with ranch.
Buford$13.00
Stacked, tender, BBQ pulled pork on fresh brioche then topped with crispy fried onions and an authentic Memphis BBQ sauce. Served with a side of Cole Slaw.
Caesar Salad$9.00
A classic salad of romaine lettuce hearts, parmesan cheese and garlic toasted croutons, tossed with a tangy, original Caesar dressing.
Burger$14.00
Our 8 oz., 100% beef burgers are hand pressed and grilled to perfection. Golden sweet brioche bun made in house is dressed with lettuce, tomato, and grilled red onion. Served with hand cut fries.
Kids Chx$8.00
Juicy, chicken tenders and a side order of French fries, carrot sticks, or apple slices
French Onion$7.00
Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Ground beef, carrots, green beans, corn, peas, and mashed potatoes.
Shortrib$29.00
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Wings$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2520 W Penn Pike

Andreas PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Buttered Crumb LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lynnville Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Creek BBQ

No reviews yet

Barbecue Restaurant

Folino Estate Winery

No reviews yet

Join us for a rustic Italian winery experience including light bites, small plates, pizza, dolce & of course wine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston