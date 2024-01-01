Thurmont restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thurmont restaurants
More about Ten Tavern
Ten Tavern
10 east main street, Thurmont
|Popular items
|Main St Wings Bone-In Wings
|$16.00
Juicy bone-in wings drenched in a choice of sauce.
|Maryland Crab Dip
|$16.00
Classic, irresistible Maryland style crab dip served with seasoned tortilla chips.
|BYO Burger
|$15.00
Build Your Own Burger. Gourmet toppings extra.
More about Maria's Kitchen
Maria's Kitchen
13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy
|Popular items
|Guacamole and Chips
|$7.00
House made guacamole made with hass avocado, onion, tomatoes, cilantro, limes,
jalapeños, and house made chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$4.25
Grilled shrimp, mango salad, pickled onion, cilantro, lime, and special sauce, served on fresh corn tortillas with salsa roja or salsa verde on the side
|Pollo Tacos
|$4.00
Grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, radish, and cucumber, salsa roja or salsa verde, served on fresh corn tortillas