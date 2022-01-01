Go
Toast

Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

Come in and enjoy!

31560 Ranch Road 12 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich$10.25
Quarter pound of deli sliced roast beef on your choice of Rye or Focaccia bread with light horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Fruit & Chicken Tango Sandwich (Chicken Salad)$10.75
Mango, apple, pecans, cilantro, dijon mustard and homemade mayo mixed together w/diced chicken on your choice of croissant or Focaccia with mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Turkey-n-Thyme Combination Salad$13.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced turkey and provolone cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Tango Combination Salad$13.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
See full menu

Location

31560 Ranch Road 12 101

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Route 12 Filling Station

No reviews yet

Your family-friendly, casual laid-back destination with a variety of high quality, fresh dishes with local selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine.

Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Family!

Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop

No reviews yet

Family friendly atmosphere serving breakfast and lunch all day, Monday-Saturday. Largest variety of soft serve ice cream in town!

Family Business Beer Company

No reviews yet

We're a family friendly award winning destination brewery located on 15 acres in the heart of the Hill Country. We specialize in producing exceptional beers in a relaxed and comfortable setting with excellent food to match. Come on out and experience all we have to offer. Everyone is welcome because: Around Beer You're Family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston