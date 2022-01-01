Thyme & Tonic

Go
HAMBURGERS

474 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

ARTISAN CHEDDAR$8.00
Matzah Ball Soup$16.00
Classic Jewish soup with faux chicken flavoring.
Salt & Vinegar Onion Ring$10.00
Served With Chipotle Aioli
Hand Cut Fries With Homemade Spicy Ketchup$5.50
Homemade Vegetable Dumplings$11.00
With Garlic Chili Oil
Tuscan Kale + Bean
Protein rich with fresh vegetables, herbs and garlic.
One Night In Bankgog$20.00
Spicy Tamarind and Peanuts Pad Thai with Rice Noodles and Tofu
Butternut Squash + Apple
Flavor rich with tahina, maple syrup and coconut milk.
Truffle Parmezzan Fries$8.50
SUPERSEED$7.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

474 Columbus Ave

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
