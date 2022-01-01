Go
Thyme Station Sandwich Bar

Farm-fresh & scratch-made sandwiches for breakfast & lunch. Come in and enjoy!

150 S. 48th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Station Duo$10.99
Chicken Melt$8.99
Sliced, poached chicken breast, house-made avocado spread, red onion marmalade, & havarti cheese.
Classic Bacon$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, house-cured bacon, aged cheddar & aioli.
Farmer's Market Salad$6.99
Farmer's Market Salad ingredients change regularly. Please ask for a full description of today's seasonal salad.
Traditional French Macaron$1.99
Baked meringue cookies stuffed with buttercream or chocolate ganache in festive, holiday colors! Traditional French-style & naturally gluten-free.
Classic Sausage$8.49
Local farm-fresh egg, sage sausage, aged cheddar & aioli.
Premium Cuban$9.99
Roasted, Trent Farm pork shoulder, house-cured honey ham, hand-made pickles, gruyere, & mustard sauce.
Turkey Melt$8.99
Free-range turkey, local apple-cranberry mostarda, sauteed garlic spinach & aged cheddar.
Station Cobb Salad$7.99
Station Cobb Salad includes local greens, blue cheese, egg, chicken, house bacon, fresh chive, & red wine vinaigrette.
Breakfast Taco Combo$8.49
Choice of any 2 Breakfast Tacos, served with Station Spuds.
150 S. 48th St.

Quincy IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
