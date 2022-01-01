Tia Maria's European Cafe
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday + Saturday nights with a wide variety of local favorites and Portuguese cuisine.
Come in as amigos, leave as familia.
42 N Water Street • $$
42 N Water Street
New Bedford MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
