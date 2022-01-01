Go
Tia Maria's European Cafe

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Friday + Saturday nights with a wide variety of local favorites and Portuguese cuisine.
Come in as amigos, leave as familia.

FRENCH FRIES

42 N Water Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (789 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Bfast Sand$4.50
Made with 2 over hard eggs, bacon + served on your choice of bread
Iced Coffee (One Size 20 oz)$3.00
Your Choice of roast
Chicken Mozambique & Rice Wrap$9.85
Sauteed chicken in a mild spicy saﬀron garlic sauce & rice served a wheat wrap with rodelas
Pick Two Selection$7.75
PICK TWO:
1/2 Sandwich, Cup of soup OR small garden salad
Pastel de Nata$1.75
Egg tart custard with lemon zest
Queijo Sao Jorge Sandwich$4.55
Semi-hard + robust aged cheese made from cow's milk from the island São Jorge in the Azores. Best served on a portuguese roll with butter.
Two Eggs$4.95
Served with your choice of meat, homefries + your choice of toast
Iced Espresso Specialty drinks$4.75
One Size, A double shot espresso + your choice latte, cappuccino, cafe mocha, americano or macchiato
Sausage Bfast Sand$4.50
Made with 2 over hard eggs, sausage + served on your choice of bread
Hot Espresso drinks$3.25
Made with milk + 1 shot of espresso
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

42 N Water Street

New Bedford MA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
