Go
Toast

Tiago Coffee Bar & Kitchen

Delicious coffee, brunch, and lunch located in the heart of Hollywood.

SANDWICHES

7080 Hollywood Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (2167 reviews)

Popular Items

Cold Brew$4.00
Freshly roasted coffee brewed for 20 hours. Super smooth
The Healthy Hoe$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Pistachio Yogurt, Black Lentil Salad.
Breakie Burrito$12.00
Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Roasted Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Avocado Salsa. (Choose "No Meat" to make it 100% vegetarian.)
Cappuccino$4.00
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk
Basic B*tch Breakfast$14.00
Eggs any style, bacon, herb roasted potatoes, sourdough toast.
Iced Latte$5.00
Double shot of espresso with cold milk
Burrito Bowl$15.00
Smokey Chicken Breast, Brown Rice, Pinto Beans, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Ranch, Cotija Cheese, Served In A Crunchy Flour Tortilla Bowl.
Iced Matcha Latte$5.00
Culinary grade matcha powder with agave and cold milk
Latte$5.00
Espresso with 10 oz. of steamed milk
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Two Eggs Over-Medium, Gruyere, Bacon, Heirloom Tomato, Avocado, Aioli, Toasted Sourdough.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7080 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Musso and Frank Grill

No reviews yet

Some Place to Eat! Over a century of family tradition and integrity, serving the Hollywood community with incredible food and impeccable service for the last 100 years. And we are just getting started.

Liaison Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liaison to Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beetlehouse LA

No reviews yet

During this time, Beetle House LA will be offering takeout & delivery character experience services, bringing some of our entertainment to your front door!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston