Go
Toast

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

Influenced by chef Michael Schlow and his team’s travels to South America, Japan, Spain and Mexico, the 34-item menu highlights the vivacious flavors of Nikkei cuisine with a new focus on maki rolls and traditional sushi rolls. Diners will also enjoy a revamped menu of small plates, tacos, entrées and desserts—all with the same creative passion of previous Tico menus.

1926 14th Street NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion$8.00
Miso Soup with Shiitake Mushrooms & Green Onion
Eel & Avocado w/ Unagi Sauce$12.00
Almost Paradise$16.00
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mango Sauce, Crunchy Tempura Flakes
Spicy Salmon$12.00
Shrimp Tempura$14.00
Loaded Nacho Platter$15.00
We give you all the stuff, including the tray..your job is to sprinkle it on and make it hot and tasty!
Tortilla Chips, Jack Cheese, Poblano Cheese, Jalapenos, Shredded Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Green Onion
Yellowtail Spicy Aioli, Green Onion$13.00
Tuna & Avocado$12.00
Spicy Cracker$20.00
Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño, Spicy Crab, Spicy Mayo, Seaweed Salad, Tempura Flakes
Maryland Crab California Roll$14.00
See full menu

Location

1926 14th Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 4:49 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:49 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

Since its inception in 2001, The Upper Crust Pizzeria has been serving award-winning pizza to Boston-area residents craving something delicious and extraordinary. Now with recent expansion The Upper Crust looks forward to bringing our award winning pizza to Northern Virginia.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (202) 885-9888

Alero U St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ben's Next Door

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Desperados burger and bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston