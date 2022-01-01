Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
Influenced by chef Michael Schlow and his team’s travels to South America, Japan, Spain and Mexico, the 34-item menu highlights the vivacious flavors of Nikkei cuisine with a new focus on maki rolls and traditional sushi rolls. Diners will also enjoy a revamped menu of small plates, tacos, entrées and desserts—all with the same creative passion of previous Tico menus.
Location
1926 14th Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:49 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:49 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
