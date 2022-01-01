Tic Toc Room
Originally known as Ann’s Tic Toc Lounge, today’s Tic Toc Room still has the original brick wall that served as the backdrop to Little Richard’s earliest public performances. When Richard Penniman wasn’t working for Miss Ann as a dishwasher in the back of her business, he was front and center on the lounge’s small stage, entertaining one of the most colorful nightclub crowds of their era.
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Popular Items
Location
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Macon-Bibb GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Kudzu Seafood Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Macon Bacon
Come in and enjoy!
VIBEZ
This vibe is for you!
LBV: Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!