Tic Toc Room

Originally known as Ann’s Tic Toc Lounge, today’s Tic Toc Room still has the original brick wall that served as the backdrop to Little Richard’s earliest public performances. When Richard Penniman wasn’t working for Miss Ann as a dishwasher in the back of her business, he was front and center on the lounge’s small stage, entertaining one of the most colorful nightclub crowds of their era.

408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Popular Items

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Grit Aranchini$6.00
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Crab Cakes$12.00
Crab and Collard Greens$10.00
Three Day Marinated Pork Chop$28.00
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Tic Toc's Signature Fl./Ga. Line Wings$9.00
Honey Drizzled Fried Chicken$14.00
14oz. Blackened NY Strip$30.00
408 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Macon-Bibb GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
