Go
Toast

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Package B - "Gretch" Box$10.55
Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.89
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Tidbit Special Salad$10.66
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Package B - "Gretch" Platter$10.99
Package C - "Ruby" Platter$11.98
1/2 Sandwich Special$10.77
Turkey Avocado$10.55
Turkey Breast, Fresh Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the Side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Avocado$10.55
Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Fresh Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Signature Lemon Cake$2.85
See full menu

Location

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4

Jacksonville FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Deerwood Deli and Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Red Gill Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruz Bukhari Grille

No reviews yet

Medley of Afghan, Arabic and Persian foods. Enjoyour mouth watering fire grilled Kabobs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston