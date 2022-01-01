Go
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!

1076 Hendricks Avenue

Popular Items

Package D - "Max" Box (Per Person)$12.53
Signature Lemon Cake$2.85
Tidbit Special Salad$10.66
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.89
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Package C - "Ruby" Platter (Per Person)$11.98
Package B - "Gretch" Platter (Per Person)$10.99
Package C - "Ruby" Box (Per Person)$11.65
Package D - "Max" Platter (Per Person)$12.75
Package B - "Gretch" Box (Per Person)$10.55
Location

1076 Hendricks Avenue

Jacksonvile FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

