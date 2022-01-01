Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Clara's Tidbits has been serving Jacksonville a fresh and healthy lunch option since 1985!
1076 Hendricks Avenue
Popular Items
Location
Jacksonvile FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
