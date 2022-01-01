Riversbend
Wood fired cooking in Essex, MA. Located at the Essex Marina.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
35 Dodge Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
35 Dodge Street
Essex MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Grill at Great Marsh
Welcome to The Grill at Great Marsh!
Great Marsh Brewing Company
Open 7-Days per week. Beer delivery now available on Friday's for orders placed during the week, before 3pm on Thursday.
Great Marsh
Come in and enjoy!
CK Pearl
Come on in and enjoy!