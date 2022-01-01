Go
The Cove Restaurant

Seafood focused Northwest restaurant featuring steak, sushi, and much more!

5731 SE Columbia Way

One Biscuit$4.00
SEAFOOD PASTA$29.00
crab, wild prawns, sea scallops, bucatini pasta, slow roasted tomato, lobster brown butter, asparagus pesto, herbs, garlic,
mizithra cheese, spiced breadcrumbs
Macadamia Halibut Filet$37.00
plancha seared, citrus butter sauce, blood orange, roasted marble potatoes, chimichurri, wood grilled asparagus, lemon aioli
FOCACCIA$5.00
Cajun Ahi Tuna$36.00
wood grilled rare, mango relish, sticky rice, ponzu, wasabi aioli, spring vegetable saute GF, DF
HALIBUT SANDWICH$19.00
crispy ale battered, sharp cheddar, tomato, shredded, lettuce, pub onions, shishito pepper tartar, house made, toasted sesame bun
GRUYERE MAC AND CHEESE$12.00
Large elbow pasta, rich gruyere cheese sauce, oregano parmesan crust.
Side of Bacon$6.00
Halibut Fish & Chips$29.00
Crispy ale battered, three - piece, vinegar salted steak fries, almond slaw, tartar, lemon.
Bowl of Soup$11.00
Seafood Chowder
Vancouver WA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
