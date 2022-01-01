Go
Toast

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Mill Spring, NC

The BBQ you've come to love in Asheville, NC is now available at the Tryon International Equestrian Center
The team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serves authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere.

25 International Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked BBQ Beans$3.75
BBQ beans loaded with meat and spiced with our Bear's signature beef rub, then smoked for 6 hours. May contain gluten.
Cornbread$2.50
Breakfast? Cornbread!
Lunch? Cornbread!
Dinner? Cornbread!
Dessert? Cornbread!
Bear's homemade cornbread -->Suitable for any and every meal!
Chopped - Pork & Brisket lb$19.00
Sunday Supper Deal$54.00
Feeds 3-4 people.
-Choice of 2x - (1) pounds of any meats
-(3) pints of any side
(may sub 4pcs of cornbread for any pint)
+$4 for Brisket or Burnt Ends (Each meat choice)
Coleslaw$3.75
Traditional coleslaw prepared with a mayonnaise and vinegar based dressing.
Mac and Cheese$3.75
Ooey gooey creaminess!
Homemade MAC!
See full menu

Location

25 International Blvd

Mill Spring NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Manners Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yellow Sun Pizza and Pints

No reviews yet

Craft beer and artisan pizza!

Red Horse Cafe

No reviews yet

Your favorite local breakfast and lunch spot.

The Upstate Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston