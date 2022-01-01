Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Mill Spring, NC
The BBQ you've come to love in Asheville, NC is now available at the Tryon International Equestrian Center
The team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serves authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere.
25 International Blvd
Popular Items
Location
25 International Blvd
Mill Spring NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Manners Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Yellow Sun Pizza and Pints
Craft beer and artisan pizza!
Red Horse Cafe
Your favorite local breakfast and lunch spot.
The Upstate Coffee
Come in and enjoy!