Go
Toast

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

4535 N 5th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)

Popular Items

Pionono$7.50
Fried sweet plantain filled with ground beef, green olives and melted mozzarella cheese.
P. Pollo Limon$19.25
Empanada Pollo$2.50
Crispy fried turn over stuffed with shredded chicken.
Empanada Carne$1.40
Crispy fried turn over stuffed with ground beef and potatoes.
Sandwich Cubano$11.50
Pork, swiss cheese, ham, mustard, pickles and garlic sauce in a long roll.
CHURRASCO ARGENTINO$27.75
Maduros (sweet plantains)$4.50
Guacamole Chips$11.00
Guacamole served with green plantain chips.
ROPA VIEJA$19.75
Chicharron$4.00
Fried pork rib belly.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4535 N 5th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DG Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LB's Lounge

No reviews yet

Our menu is complete with various selections of drinks and American style foods
We are Located in the beautiful Olney section of Philadelphia. Our Lounge embodies the energy of Philadelphia with the laid back atmosphere of a living room. Designed with a relaxed approach to good food and alcohol in mind. Along with our awesome staff, LB’s Lounge guarantees an incredible experience all throughout the day!

Crab Shack II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Wine Restaurant & Steak House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston