Tierra Sur Restaurant

Tierra Sur is a pure foods dining experience, designed to elevate your palate and excite your senses. Our team of chefs create bold and dynamic menus using seasonal ingredients sourced exclusively from local growers.

3201 CAMINO DEL SOL • $$$

Popular Items

Beet Salad
Platillos de Vegetales$22.00
Hamachi Tartare$22.00
Farm Salad$19.00
Strawberry Parfait$15.00
Mini Key Lime Pie$16.00
8oz Flat Iron Steak$54.00
Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
handcut and fried sweet potatoes with chipotle aioli
Farfalle$26.00
12oz Ribeye$70.00
roasted wild mushrooms, fried mushrooms fried fingerling potatoes, red wine demi-glaze
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3201 CAMINO DEL SOL

OXNARD CA

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

