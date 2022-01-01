Go
Consumer pic

Tiffany Sports Lounge

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2051 Ford Pkwy

Saint Paul, MN 55116

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

2051 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul MN 55116

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Highland Grill

No reviews yet

At Highland Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

Luci Ancora

No reviews yet

Located on Cleveland + Randolph Aves
#Pastaislove

Groveland Tap

No reviews yet

A neighborhood beer and burger joint, the Groveland Tap is your home away from home! Order some wings, a Juicy Lucy, or some golden cheese curds and you'll understand why our family friendly dining room is always packed.

due focacceria

No reviews yet

due (doo-eh) your neighborhood eatery located in the lovely Mac Groveland / Highland nook of St. Paul.
Celebrating life around the table.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Tiffany Sports Lounge

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston