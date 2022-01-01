Go
Toast

Tiffany's Food Truck

Tiffany's Food Truck, where all food is made with love!

2410 Ownby Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap Combo$10.50
Our chicken wrap Is season chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Deep fried Mac and cheese wedges$6.00
6 Deep fried macaroni and cheese wedges served with a cup of cheese!
Chicken Quesadilla Combo$11.50
Seasoned chicken breast shredded, on a large warm tortilla with melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions. Cut into 4 large pieces. Served with lettuce, salsa and sour cream on the side. Comes with a side!
Chicken Philly Combo$12.00
Seasoned chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, sautéed green peppers and onions and mayo.
Philly Combo$12.00
Our Philly cheesesteak is seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a warm 9 inch hoagie sub roll!
Deep Fried Cheesesteak Wrap Combo$10.50
Seasoned cheesesteak with sautéed onions and green peppers with nacho cheese wrapped up in a garlic and herb tortilla and deep fried. Served with a side of lettuce and diced tomatoes and our homemade spicy house sauce!!
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Combo$11.00
Our buffalo chicken wrap is Season chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, Buffalo sauce and ranch wrapped up in a warm garlic and herb tortilla!
Buffalo chicken Loaded Fries$9.50
A large order of seasoned French fries topped with nacho cheese, 2 sliced crispy chicken strips and sautéed green peppers and onions, drizzled with ranch and buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese on top!
Deep Fried Oreos$5.00
Six delicious Oreos battered and deep fried and topped with powder sugar!
See full menu

Location

2410 Ownby Ln

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hardywood - Richmond

No reviews yet

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery has been soulfully brewing an award winning selection of craft beers since 2011. Now offering a chef driven menu of pizza, salads, charcuterie and cheese, and desserts, as well as wine and cider.
Enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden with fire pits and live music stage, our comfortable taproom, and our Barrel Room events space overlooking the indoor stage and our original 20-barrel brewhouse.
Online ordering for delivery 24-7. Orders placed after 11am will be delivered the following business day.

Richmond Flying Squirrels

No reviews yet

Richmond Flying Squirrels

Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Circuit

No reviews yet

Stop by and game with us! Cheers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston