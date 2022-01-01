Tiffin restaurants you'll love
Tiffin's top cuisines
Must-try Tiffin restaurants
More about The Empire
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Empire
138 South Washington Street, Tiffin
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$9.95
Traditional beef stock, house-made garlic croutons, Baby Swiss.
|Empire Burger
|$13.95
Ground chuck-8oz, brioche bun, Ohio white cheddar, house sweet-hot mustard and bacon-onion relish.
|Sea Scallops
|$28.95
Pan seared, wild grains, spinach, lobster cream.
More about Tiffin VC Cameo
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS
Tiffin VC Cameo
706 South Sandusky Street, Tiffin
|Popular items
|Small Pickle Bread
|$7.00
Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$7.00
8 Mac & Cheese bites served with Ranch dressing
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$7.00