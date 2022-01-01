Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiffin restaurants you'll love

Tiffin restaurants
  • Tiffin

Tiffin's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Dessert & ice cream
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Tiffin restaurants

The Empire image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Empire

138 South Washington Street, Tiffin

Avg 4.7 (1158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$9.95
Traditional beef stock, house-made garlic croutons, Baby Swiss.
Empire Burger$13.95
Ground chuck-8oz, brioche bun, Ohio white cheddar, house sweet-hot mustard and bacon-onion relish.
Sea Scallops$28.95
Pan seared, wild grains, spinach, lobster cream.
More about The Empire
Tiffin VC Cameo image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Tiffin VC Cameo

706 South Sandusky Street, Tiffin

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Pickle Bread$7.00
Cameo crust basted with Ranch dressing, Cameo blend diced cheese and crinkle-cut dill pickle chips
Mac & Cheese Bites$7.00
8 Mac & Cheese bites served with Ranch dressing
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$7.00
More about Tiffin VC Cameo
Ironwood Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ironwood Steakhouse

4399 SR-231, Tiffin

Avg 4.4 (307 reviews)
More about Ironwood Steakhouse
