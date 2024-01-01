Tacos in Tiffin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiffin VC Cameo image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

Tiffin VC Cameo - 706 South Sandusky Street

706 South Sandusky Street, Tiffin

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Taco Zesty Mex$14.00
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Small Taco Zesty Mex$11.00
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
Large Taco Zesty Mex$18.00
Cameo crust covered with Chunky salsa, taco seasoning, cheddar cheese, hamburger, onion and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce(sour cream on the side)
More about Tiffin VC Cameo - 706 South Sandusky Street
The Empire image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Empire - Downtown Tiffin

138 South Washington Street, Tiffin

Avg 4.7 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Tacos$12.95
More about The Empire - Downtown Tiffin

