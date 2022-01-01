Tifton restaurants you'll love
Tifton's top cuisines
Must-try Tifton restaurants
More about TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL
TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL
307 W 12 st, Tifton
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of meat serve with a choice of sour cream, guacamole, or Pico.
|2 Supreme tacos
|$8.00
Flour tortillas choice of meat lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
|Tacos
|$3.00
Mexican tacos hand made tortillas with choice of meat cilantro and onions
More about MaryO's
MaryO's
214 Magnolia Dr, Tifton
|Popular items
|3pc Dark
|$9.79
(2)thighs and leg
|Liver Plate
|$6.00
Fried Liver served with Slaw and Fries
|Single Cheeseburger
|$5.99
lettuce,tomatoe,pickles mustard ketchup
More about Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave, Tifton
Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave, Tifton
2219 Tift Ave North, Tifton