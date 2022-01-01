Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tifton restaurants you'll love

Tifton restaurants
  • Tifton

Tifton's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Tifton restaurants

TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL

307 W 12 st, Tifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of meat serve with a choice of sour cream, guacamole, or Pico.
2 Supreme tacos$8.00
Flour tortillas choice of meat lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Tacos$3.00
Mexican tacos hand made tortillas with choice of meat cilantro and onions
More about TACO LOCO MEXICAN GRILL
MaryO's

214 Magnolia Dr, Tifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3pc Dark$9.79
(2)thighs and leg
Liver Plate$6.00
Fried Liver served with Slaw and Fries
Single Cheeseburger$5.99
lettuce,tomatoe,pickles mustard ketchup
More about MaryO's
Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave, Tifton

2219 Tift Ave North, Tifton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Red Owl Coffee Company - Tift Ave, Tifton
More near Tifton to explore

Tallahassee

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
