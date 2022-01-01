Tiger Belly
We are currently not offering curbside service. Kindly enter restaurant to pick up any orders. Also once again please call in any special orders or orders with allergies. Thank you!
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
9 Mill Pond Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 Mill Pond Rd
Granby CT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
