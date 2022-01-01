Go
Tiger Belly

We are currently not offering curbside service. Kindly enter restaurant to pick up any orders. Also once again please call in any special orders or orders with allergies. Thank you!

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

9 Mill Pond Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (803 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame GF$5.00
California Roll$5.00
Darkness Ramen$16.00
25 plus hour tonkotsu broth topped with flame blistered pork under belly, fried garlic, Ajitama egg, bean sprouts, green onions, bamboo shoots, kikurage earwood and enoki mushrooms, and finished with black garlic oil. Comes with curly ramen noodles (can substitute noodles)
Buddha
Double Fried KFC$10.00
Marinated chicken deep fried to a crisp perfection served with garlic sesame ponzu coating
Gyoza$9.00
Teppan grilled house made beef dumplings served with house ponzu dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$5.00
Bao Buns$9.00
Steamed buns filled with slow braised pork belly, lettuce, pickled cucumber, mild spicy mayo, and peanuts. **Contains peanuts, can request for no peanuts
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
Pho&Brisket$14.00
Vietnamese 16th hour beef bone broth served with our low & slow 13th hour beef brisket. adorned with cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, and green onions (toppings can be served on side). Comes with classic fresh rice noodles (can substitute noodles). Gluten free with rice noodles.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

9 Mill Pond Rd

Granby CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
