Tiger Sugar- Duluth

2570 Pleasant Hill Rd #101

Popular Items

Golden Oolong Tea$4.25
Lemon Oolong Tea$4.50
BLK SGR Blk Tea Latte +[CHEESE FOAM]$4.50
BLK SGR GRN TEA$3.75
Golden Oolong Tea +CHEESE FOAM$5.00
BLK SGR MILK$5.50
Lychee Black Tea$4.75
{HOT} ESPRESSO BLK Sgr Latte$5.75
**SGNTR BLK SGR w/ CREAM MOUSSE$5.50
MILO Blk Sgr Milk w/CREAM MOUSSE$5.75
Duluth GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Poker Bar

Yummy Place

The Linnethia

Come in and enjoy w/ Queen Nene Leakes!

